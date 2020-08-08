Keep It Simple

I prefer life to be simple. Sometimes we make things a lot harder than they really are. There are times where we just have too much to do which gets overwhelming. I’m all for going back to the basics whenever possible and for keeping things simple. We so often get bogged down in complications, frustrations, obligations, and so many other ‘tions’ that we feel like we are drowning and going under for the last time with no hope of rescue. I would like to encourage you to do what you can to strip away as much as you possibly can in the coming week. See how much you can simplify things. Give yourself some room to breathe a little, laugh a little, relax a little, nap a little and rest a little. Maybe even love a little, starting with the person looking back at you in the mirror!