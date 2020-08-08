Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center

Sissy (A023643)

DOG OF THE WEEK

Sissy c is a pretty girl who is ready to find that

special someone! She is a little shy at first but she loves to give

kisses. She shines her big smile at you anytime you get close

and wiggles her little tail. She has brown eyes you can get

lost in and a matching brindle coat that shimmers! Aladdin (A023231)

CAT OF THE WEEK

Introducing Aladdin (A023231) – a kitten with a classic

cream tabby coat. Aladdin is friendly, playful, active and of

course CUTE. His coat features rosy beige over a cream

background – a very special look. Aladdin is hanging out at

his foster home for now. He is happy to make arrangements

to meet people. Call (409) 948-2485 to set up a meeting

with Aladdin.

ADOPTION DETAILS

Aladdin and Sissy will be available for adoption August 11-

15, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50.

*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please

call or email us at arc@gchd.org.

PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS

Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.

To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City

Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on

www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.