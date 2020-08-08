Adopt A Pet from Galveston County Animal Resource Center
DOG OF THE WEEK
Sissy c is a pretty girl who is ready to find that
special someone! She is a little shy at first but she loves to give
kisses. She shines her big smile at you anytime you get close
and wiggles her little tail. She has brown eyes you can get
lost in and a matching brindle coat that shimmers!
CAT OF THE WEEK
Introducing Aladdin (A023231) – a kitten with a classic
cream tabby coat. Aladdin is friendly, playful, active and of
course CUTE. His coat features rosy beige over a cream
background – a very special look. Aladdin is hanging out at
his foster home for now. He is happy to make arrangements
to meet people. Call (409) 948-2485 to set up a meeting
with Aladdin.
ADOPTION DETAILS
Aladdin and Sissy will be available for adoption August 11-
15, 2020 at the special rate of $42.50.
*The Animal Resource Center is operating this week by appointments. If you would like to adopt or foster a pet please
call or email us at arc@gchd.org.
PET-OF-THE-WEEK COSTS
Adoptions include rabies vaccination, neutering and microchipping. Senior citizens can adopt a senior pet for only $20.
To adopt, call 409-948-2485 or go online to arcpets.org. These and other pets are available at the Galveston County animal resource center, 3412 Loop 197 North, Texas City
Videos of the Pets of the Week can be viewed on
www.facebook.com/garcpets and www.youtube.com.
