Lago Mar Hosts 1st Aquathon and 5K Race Oct. 31

Athletes will don bathing suits and running shoes for the inaugural Lago Mar Aquathon & 5K to be held at the state’s largest Crystal Lagoons® amenity on Saturday, October 31.

The multi-sport race begins at 9:00am on the shores of the 12-acre lagoon, 3240 Lago Mar Boulevard, and will consist of a 400-yard swim followed by a 5K run for ages 12 and up. A youth aquathon for ages 15 and under follows at 9:30am. A 5K-only event is also available. Racers and ticketed spectators will be able to attend the community’s Oktober Lagoonfest celebration following the event.

Race fees are $60 – $95 and include a race shirt, neck gaiter, Oktober Lagoonfest pass and more. Spectator tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for children aged 12 and under and include an Oktober Lagoonfest pass.

For more information and to register visit www.bayoucitytriseries.com/lagomar.