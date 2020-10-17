Area teams have reason to feel optimistic

OPTIMISM IS ABUNDANT to start the week’s sports schedule. Not only is there a host of high school volleyball, the Texans, Cowboys and Astros could each have reason to feel good about their respective status come Tuesday morning. The week also has swimming/diving along with golf.

Sunday: Fresh off their first win of the 2020 regular season, the Texans hit the road for a 12:00pm kickoff at the Titans. Former Texas City star and Texas All-American running back D’Onta Foreman is currently on the practice roster of Tennesee and won’t have the chance to hit the field against the team that drafted him in 2017. KHOU11 will have the live broadcast

Monday: The new week brings a high school volleyball match as Texas City visits Santa Fe at 6:30pm.

The Cowboys make their first 2020 appearance on Monday Night Football when they host the Cardinals beginning at 7:20pm. The game also marks the return of Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray to AT&T Stadium, a place where the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner made his name when he starred at Allen High School. ESPN will have the broadcast.

Tuesday: The high school volleyball schedule starts with Clear Creek at Clear Brook, Clear Falls at Clear Springs, Dickinson at Brazoswood and Hitchcock at Brazos at 6:00pm. Galveston Ball at state-ranked Friendswood, Bay City at La Marque, Santa Fe at Manvel and Texas City at Baytown Lee begin their matches at 6:30pm.

Three high school team tennis matches are on the slate with Clear Brook at Clear Creek beginning at 3:00pm, followed by Dickinson at Clear Creek and Clear Falls at Brazoswood at 3:30pm.

Texas City’s girls’ golf team will be among those participating in a match at Magnolia Creek Golf Club. Clear Springs will play the role of host.

A diverse day of sports also has swimming as Clear Brook visits Clear Creek in a dual meet.

Game 1 of the World Series gets underway at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Whether the Astros will be there hinges on if they were able to overcome a 3-0 deficit against the Rays in the American League Championship Series. Entering Friday’s press deadline, Houston had won the past two games and entered Friday’s Game 6 with a chance to force a decisive Game 7 on Saturday night. Whoever comes out of the ALCS will face the winner of the National League Championship Series between the Braves and Dodgers.