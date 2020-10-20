Family Friendly Event – Touch a Truck Drive-Thru

The City of Texas City will host a Cant’t Touch a Truck event at Downtown 6th Street on October 24, 2020 from 10:00am to 2:00pm. Due to Covid-19 and the safety of our family attendees being our number one priority, this year our Touch a Truck will take place in a drive thru format. For one year only we need to take the “touch” out of touch of truck.

This year, families can enjoy an audio tour teaching our car riders about each vehicle. Once completing the drive thru tour children will receive a goodie bag (while supplies last). For more information, email cityoftexascitytx@gmail.com.