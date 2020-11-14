COM celebrates initial expansion into League City

COLLEGE OF THE MAINLAND TOOK a major step forward on Thursday with a ceremony for its new campus in League City, which will open in January with distancing and safety guidelines being followed. The 27,570 square foot campus is the first college in League City and will provide students in northern Galveston County the opportunity to further their education without having to drive to the main campus in Texas City.

“This facility looks nothing like what it did a few months ago,” said COM President Dr. Warren Nichols. “We owe it to this community to provide it an area of higher education.”

Although League City is currently not in COM’s taxing district, the college was able to come to an agreement with the city by signing a 10-year lease, with an option to extend the deal. Those who are paying taxes in COM’s district are not footing the bill, as the tuition fees will help pay for the investment.

“This is a great day for League City,” said League City Mayor Pat Hallisey. “For years, this city has dreamed about having a college presence, and it has finally arrived.”

Once the school opens, students will have the opportunity to pursue an 18-month Accelerated Associate of Arts degree along with taking General Education courses. Perhaps the most important feature the building will offer will be giving over 200 Dual Credit students attending League City high schools in Clear Creek ISD and Bay Area Christian School the chance to enhance their education before going to a four-year college or university.

The building will have 10 state-of-the-art classrooms, a wet lab for biology instruction and a testing center.

“I’ve waited 13 years for this moment,” said outgoing Clear Creek ISD Superintendent Dr. Greg Smith, who was also honored by College of the Mainland for his support and leadership. “This is the great start our students need.”

The building was designed by local real estate icon Jerome Karam, while construction was done by Pinnacle Construction Industries, located in Friendswood.

“Jerome has an imagination that most of us can’t see,” said Senator Larry Taylor (R) of Friendswood.

Thursday marked the latest success for Karam, who has now leased more than 90 percent of Mainland City Centre. It also gave the Friendswood-based businessman the chance to follow through with the college after an initial attempt to pair up was unable to come to fruition.

“This is just another amazing job he’s put together,” said Leslie Karam, Jerome’s wife. “He has always cared about this area, and I’m happy and thrilled to know that the students here will have the chance to further their education.

“Watching Jerome put his vision together is beautiful to watch,” Mrs. Karam added. “Once he puts his mind into something, it’s a joy to watch him pursue it.”

COM also announced that it would start an entrepreneur program next year named after Karam, the CEO and Founder of JMK5 Holdings.

“I would ask that God would bless this facility, its administration, teachers and students,” said Taylor.

COM’s ultimate vision is to build a full-sized campus in the League City area. Plans are not formally in place, but it is one that the college intends to pair up again with Karam and Pinnacle to offer even more students the opportunity to help strengthen Galveston County.