Four on the floor: local volleyball teams show bi-district dominance

AREA HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL teams rolled to victory in the bi-district round of the state playoffs on Thursday night, with the biggest surprise coming from Texas City, which shocked heavily-favored District 21-5A champion Barbers Hill in a five-set thriller.

The victory by the Stingarees marks the second straight season that coach Glenn Kennedy’s squad has advanced to the area round, where they will play Richmond Foster Tuesday at Shadow Creek High School beginning at 6:30pm.

There was little shock as defending Region III-5A champ Friendswood began its road toward a second straight trip to the state finals with a convicing three-set victory over Port Neches-Groves in a match played at Baytown Sterling High School.

The next step for the Mustangs will be on Tuesday when they squad off against Rosenberg Terry in an area round clash at Manvel High School starting at 5:00pm.

Equally dominant was District 24-6A champion Clear Falls, who wasted little time in dispatching Shadow Creek in a three-set sweep at Alvin High School. The Knights will rest up over the weekend before facing Summer Creek on Tuesday at 5:30pm at Pasadena High School.

Fellow 24-6A program Clear Springs marched to the area round following a victory over Alvin High School. The Chargers will face state powerhouse Kingwood on Tuesday at North Shore High School starting at 2:00pm.