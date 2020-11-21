Texas City officially ushers in new government

Texas City Mayor Dedrick Johnson

THE MOST DIVERSE government in the history of Texas City was officially sworn in on Tuesday during an inspiring ceremony that also celebrated the 16 years of work of Matthew Doyle, who handed the reins to Dedrick Johnson, who was elected to the role on November 3.

“My first order of business is me getting to know the people I’m going to be working with,” said Johnson, who defeated mayor pro tem Phil Roberts to become the city’s newest mayor. “This change is something that we’ll all have to embrace so we can effectively serve the residents.”

Johnson’s mother, Carol Johnson, gave the informal oath of office to her son in one of several emotional moments during the ceremony, which was limited to just under 100 people at the Doyle Center in order to accommodate social distancing rules.

Joining Johnson as part of Texas City’s government will be Commissoners At-Large Thelma Bowie and Kevin Yackly, Keith Henry (District 1), Felix Herrera (District 2), Dorthea Jones Pointer (District 3) and Jami Clark (District 4).

Doyle had very kind words for his succesor and feels very confident the city is in excellent hands with the current leadership.

“We’re the evvy of this county, and I’m glad to have been a part of this amazing group of leaders,” he said.

Added Doyle, “It was a tremendous joy for me to serve as mayor with others who’ve volunteered their time to the people of Texas City. “It has been an honor and a pleasure, and I know that Mayor Johnson wll lead Texas City with style and grace.”