Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
The Post Newspaper
img

FREE, hot thanksgiving meal – open to the public on November 23, 2020 at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Mainland City Centre

By
/
On Nov 21, 2020
/
At 12:11pm
/
312 Views

Thanksgiving is near and Mainland City Centre is here to serve you! 🦃

Stop by for your FREE, hot thanksgiving meal – open to the public on November 23, 2020 at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Each meal serves 1. We have teamed up with Smokin J’s curbside kitchen & bbq food trailer and the Heavy Smoke cook team for this fantastic holiday giveaway. Stop by beginning at 11:00am. Distribution concludes at 3:00pm or when food runs out. For more information, call 409-927-5421.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This div height required for enabling the sticky sidebar