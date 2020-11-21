FREE, hot thanksgiving meal – open to the public on November 23, 2020 at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Mainland City Centre

Thanksgiving is near and Mainland City Centre is here to serve you!

Stop by for your FREE, hot thanksgiving meal – open to the public on November 23, 2020 at 10000 Emmett F Lowry Expressway in Texas City. Each meal serves 1. We have teamed up with Smokin J’s curbside kitchen & bbq food trailer and the Heavy Smoke cook team for this fantastic holiday giveaway. Stop by beginning at 11:00am. Distribution concludes at 3:00pm or when food runs out. For more information, call 409-927-5421.