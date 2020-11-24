DISD trio of Jathan Caldwell (#5), Jason Pinder (#34) and Keith Cooper (#16)

The trio of Jathan Caldwell (#5), Jason Pinder (#34) and Keith Cooper (#16)

were all instrumental in Dickinson’s 35-3 victory over Dickinson last Friday

night at Sam Vitanza Stadium. Caldwell recorded both a rushing and receiving touchdown while Pinder helped open holes for the Gators’ ground game. Cooper recorded two of the six sacks by the Dickinson defense, which held Clear Lake to -1 rushing yards and 37 total offensive yards.