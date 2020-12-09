José Boix, Board Member, TCISD Foundation for the Future

As we are about to end 2020, an unusual year to say the least, there have been some aspects for which we have to be thankful. While educators and students struggled with a new and developing educational structure and process, we have been blessed and fortunate to have had the continued support of our education foundations.

Since 1992 when Clear Creek ISD established their education foundation, six Galveston County independent school districts (ISDs) have thriving education foundations. These are: Friendswood (1999), Texas City (1999), Galveston (2002), Dickinson (2007), Santa Fé (2010) and Hitchcock (2019).

One key reason for their continued success is that the education foundation model is effective. It is the model developed by now retired, Dr. Pete Karabatsos, Foundation Development Consultants (FDC) and followed, by most education foundations locally and others throughout many states.

The model has three principal elements:

Education foundations are structured as tax exempt 501(c)(3) organizations each managed by a board of directors largely composed of independent volunteer members of the community, industry, businesses, and civic organizations. Such structure has proven to provide trust, transparency, and confidence as an organization. Education foundations share common wording on the Mission statements; just consider these excerpted examples developed by some of our local foundations: “In collaboration with the community and the school district, supports a quality education for the District’s students,” To inspire “educational excellence through innovation across the District by securing a wide range of resources through community wide partnerships,” and. “To ensure that all students have successful learning opportunities that help them reach their full potential and add quality throughout their lives. Education foundations do not compete against each other but work in unison sharing and assisting each other. As such, the grass-roots Greater Houston Area Association of Education Foundations (GHAAEF) was created about 20 years ago: As a self-managed organization made by about 40 education foundations, Structured as a consortium of tax-exempt education foundations; and, With a purpose to provide an effective platform for networking, sharing, developing, and partnering in support of creative and innovative educational programs for both the students and staff personnel of the Greater Houston area ISDs.

The education foundation model is effective as it brings the team concept, all working with a common goal which is helping to make education successful for all our students. Education is our future, and education foundations are helping to develop that future.

Therefore, with the advent of the Christmas Season, let us take the time to thank the myriad of amazing contributors who support and partner with education foundations, the innumerable ISD teachers and staff, and dedicated staff and board members of all education foundations.

With the spirit of the Season, please consider contributing to ensure that the extraordinary work of the education foundations continue. Thank you!

José Boix, Board Member, TCISD Foundation for the Future

