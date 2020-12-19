Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: GOOD. 68 Degrees. Speckled trout and redfish are in the surf on shrimp. Black drum are good on crab. Flounder are good near Rollover Bay or near the rocks on minnow. Sheepshead are slow.

Trinity Bay: GOOD. 61-62 degrees. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp and 4″ chicken on a chain with a 1/4 oz jig. Redfish are good in the marsh on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwater and are along the north shoreline. The flounder bite is good on mullet. Expect the second half of this week to be slow.

East Galveston Bay: GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are along deeper channels 4-6 feet and adjacent to the oyster reefs. The second half of this week will be slow but expect it to pick back up on Sunday. Live shrimp, as well as live finger mullet, are best baits for all fish.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 59-62 degrees. Speckled trout are great on shrimp around the reefs and shoreline. The shell reefs around the ICW and San Luis Pass are great for redfish and flounder. Use shrimp under a popping cork. The second half of this week will be slow, but Sunday will pick back up.

Texas City: GOOD. 62 degrees. Redfish and flounder are good around the dike on shrimp and cut shad. Black drum are good around Campbell Bayou or Swan Lake on shrimp or crab. Speckled Trout are good under the birds between 12-3 over shell. Fishing should pick up more come Sunday.

Freeport: FAIR TO GOOD. 64-65 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are good in the bay on mullet or shrimp. Black Drum are fair on blue crab around the reefs. Flounder are best along the drains on mullet or minnow. Fish from the boat with live natural baits and artificial baits. For wade fishing and night time flounder gigging, use artificials. Fishing will be slow until next week.

East Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. The best time to catch fish is when you see a green tide loaded with bait. Speckled trout are good on live shrimp under popping corks and soft plastics around the shell reefs. Redfish are very good on plastics and live shrimp. Flounder is good on minnows. Conditions will be slow until next week.

West Matagorda Bay: GOOD. 67 degrees. Fishing is best in the middle of the day. This side of the bay is best for wading since there is a firm bottom and remains the best method for catching fish here. Speckled trout is good on live shrimp under popping corks or soft plastics under the birds or the south shoreline. Redfish are good in the marsh or along the shoreline on live mullet, soft plastics, and topwaters. The flounder bite is fair around the jetty on mullet.

Port O’Connor: GOOD. 67 degrees. Speckled trout have very good lately on live or fresh baits such as shrimp or crab in the shallow sand bars. Redfish are very good in back bays on live shrimp. Flounder are fair on mullet in the shallow grass flats.