Dickinson football alum Trevor Harmanson was selected to the 2020 Dave Campbell Texas Football All-Texas College team after he helped Texas-San Antonio finish the regular season with a 7-4 record and a trip to the Servpro First Responder Bowl against Lousiana, which was played on Saturday. Harmanson racked up 68 total tackles, including nine for loss while also being one of just two Roadrunners to start all 11 games on defense.