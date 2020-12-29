Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views : Ad Clicks :Ad Views :
Former Dickinson High School standout Trevor Harmanson

Former Dickinson High School standout Trevor Harmanson was one of the
defensive standouts for Texas-San Antonio in their 31-24 loss to Louisiana in Saturday’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, recording five total tackles and recovering a fumble (pictured) that led to a Roadrunners touchdown in the third quarter. The fumble was forced by La Marque alum De’Marco Guidry, who had five total tackles in what was his final game as a member of the UTSA squad.

