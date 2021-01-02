Hocking resigns from La Marque mayoral role, replaced by Bell

THE BOBBY HOCKING ERA came to an early end as the longtime La Marque Mayor announced that Friday was his last day leading the city he loves after a decade of service.

Hocking had announced last summer that he would run for mayor in May’s election, but the desire to help his wife through a series of health challenges led to the decision to depart his post five months early.

“It is with a sense of accomplishment, yet a humble heart, that I hereby submit my resignation as Mayor of the City of La Marque, Texas, to become effective on January 1, 2021,” Hocking said in a statement that was released Tuesday afternoon. “I have come to realize that my wife’s health and welfare and the fact we must be closer to our adult children as it concerns her care and recovery are the utmost priority.

“I will always treasure my decade of service to my hometown and pray nothing but the absolute best for the future. Thank you to all who have supported me in this endeavor, and blessings will be upon you and yours moving forward. All my best, Mayor Bobby Hocking.”

Hocking will be replaced, per Section 2.07 of the City of La Marque Charter, by Mayor Pro Tem Keith Bell, who will serve in the position until the next general election, which is scheduled for early May.

La Marque’s next city council meeting will be on January 11, at which time Bell is expected to be sworn in as mayor.

Hocking helped oversee La Marque through a roller coaster of challenges in his time. Perhaps his shining moment was when he was constantly on the front line during Hurricane Harvey in August 2017, where he helped rescue flooded-in residents along with assuring impacted residents would have a place to stay through his work with local hotels.

He was also influential in the progress of Bayou Fest, the city’s annual weekend event in October that had become one of the area’s most popular outings. Hocking, an accomplished musician, would also perform on stage.

He was also a helpful influence during the process of La Marque ISD merging with Texas City ISD in 2015, as he was among those who kept the district from completely going under.

“Mayor Bobby Hocking has served the people of La Marque with dignity and honor,” said La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for his leadership during a time of exponential growth. Our prayers are with him as he tends to the needs of his wife and family.”

News of his resignation led to an outpouring of love and thanks for his selfless work for the community.

“While not a citizen of La Marque since 1965, I have watched Mayor Hocking and what he has done for La Marque and he has done a WONDERFUL JOB. Thank You For Your Service Mayor Hocking,” said Larry Kosta