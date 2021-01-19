Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper proudly welcomes Ruth Ann Ruiz as a new contributing reporter and photographer. She will be providing our readers with uplifting stories of the numerous accomplished individuals within our community.

“My most exciting journalistic moments is meeting new people and listening to their story so that I can then share their story with other people. I find joy in the obscure hidden human gems that exist all around us and I am very enthusiastic to be able to bring these stories to the audience of The Post,” said Ruiz.

Ruiz’s journey in journalism began back in high school as a member of the school yearbook and student of journalism. “Learning the five W’s was part of my training, who—what—where—when—why and the H—how,” she said. She spent most of her life in Tucson Arizona and has been a resident of Texas for the past six years.

She has written for Tucson Lifestyles Magazine and the Tucson Citizen along with numerous children’s publications. Ruiz is the author of two books, Coping With the Death of a Brother or Sister and Teen Self Esteem, both published by Rosen Publishing Group.

Over the past decade, Ruiz has been regionally known for her journalism as a reporter and photographer. She provided stories and photos for Galveston County Daily News and served as a reporter and photographer for the Guidry News Service where she wrote a host of human feature articles.

“I met many wonderful people whose hospitality and graciousness supported my work as a journalist covering the best of what we the people are accomplishing,” Ruiz said of her experience.

This past April, Ruth was selected to serve as the writer and manager of two sponsored stories in the Houston Chronicle highlighting the accomplishments of the Houston Asian community in dealing with the onset of the novel coronavirus.

“The addition of Ruth to The Post Newspaper family is a winner for our readers and community,” said Editor Brandon C. Williams. “To have someone with her diverse skills only makes this paper stronger. I am beyond thrilled to know she is going to become a big part of our passionate goal toward making our paper the go-to in the Houston area when it comes to telling stories that many outlets overlook.”

She is no stranger to adversity; her mom was stricken down with encephalitis when she was just two years old, leaving her and her siblings shifting around to foster homes until their mother was stable enough to return to her family. As the oldest daughter, she learned to adopt to her circumstances with a cheerful spirit as she became the cook, house cleaner and all-around right-hand person to her disabled mother.

“When the day looks bleak and trouble’s all around you, and you are at the end of your rope, there is always more goodness to find, experience, enjoy and love—you just have to keep going and seeking goodness” said Ruiz.

Starting her own family at the age of 16, Ruth embraced her role as a mother. She is a proud mother of four grown children with their own long lists of accomplishments and is a proud grandmother of six.

The Post is excited to have Ruiz on board to interview our community members who exemplify the qualities of caring, sharing, talent and commitment to the people of the Gulf Coast region.

“I look forward to meeting the many talented, caring, loving, accomplished individuals of this region and sharing their uplifting stories with my readers,” said Ruth “Each person’s accomplishments are an inspiration for the rest of the community people.”