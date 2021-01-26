Big Mc to go: Stings McCall makes 12-5A first team

Running back Semaj McCall was the highlight of Texas City’s representation on the 12-5A All-District team as the 1,000-yard rusher was an easy choice at first team.

McCall had one of the best seasons in Stingarees football history, rushing for 1,356 yards on 167 carries (8.1 yards per attempt) while scoring 18 times on the ground. He rushed for at least 100 yards in seven of his nine appearances, including a career-high 351 yards and six touchdowns in a win over Port Neches-Groves on November 27.

Joining McCall on the first team offense was fellow senior tight end/H-back Jackson Wray, who served as the lead blocker for McCall while adding a pair of receptions for 41 yards.

Freshman defensive end Szyron Scott shared the district’s newcomer of the year award with Barbers Hill sophomore Theron Pierre following an impressive debut season that saw Scott record 40 total tackles and a team-high five sacks. Scott also recorded a team-best 10 tackles for loss along three quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

The Stings were represented on the second team offense by senior receiver Brandon Jolly, senior linemen RJ Franklin and Eric Sneed II. Defensively, Wray (defensive line) and Jolly (safety) were the Texas City players who helped comprise the unit.

Senior offensive lineman Cody Wilson of Santa Fe made the first team offense, while receiver Trevor Trexler made the second team. Trexler also made the second team defense at linebacker and was joined by Indians senior safety Bruce Erekson on the squad.

Kyndon Fuselier of Nederland was named the 12-5A most valuable player, with Crosby’s Denniquez Dunn and McCoy Casey being selected as the district’s offensive and defensive MVPs, respectively. Trevor Helburg of Crosby was named the 12-5A special teams player of the year.