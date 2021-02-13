SF Education Foundation to host virtual Starlight Gala

This year’s Starlight Gala is transforming into a star-studded virtual event! Annually, this is the Foundation’s biggest event to showcase education and success in Santa Fe ISD through students, teachers, and parents. It is the culmination of our annual campaign and thereby provides funds to support all of our diverse programs in Santa Fe ISD. Now more than ever, we need your support.

Our goal is to raise $100,000. If you are able to help, your donation will support:

Grants for Great Ideas Programs in Santa Fe ISD from Fine Arts to CTE to STREAM and Robotics The Reading Tree Program Tribe’s Closet

Mark your calendar for 6:00pm on Thursday, February 25th to view our Starlight Gala from the convenience of your smart phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer! The event will be live-streamed on YouTube and Facebook. Scan the QR code to RSVP. Visit our website at www.santafetxedfoundation.org, click on News & Events, then Starlight Gala for up-to-date information, sponsorship opportunities, and to make a donation. We are a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to serve the classrooms in Santa Fe ISD.

Mission: The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation CULTIVATES and NURTURES the culture of generosity in our community, IGNITES exemplary experiences for every student and teacher, and INSPIRES the achievement of lifelong success.