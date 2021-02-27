Fishing Forecast

Bolivar: POOR TO FAIR. 56 Degrees. Very poor fishing conditions until Friday. Speckled trout and redfish can be found in the flats on the warmer days and are best on shrimp or paddle tails. Black drum are fair around vegetation on mullet. Flounder are fair in the channels on mullet or minnow.

Trinity Bay: SLOW. 56 degrees. Fishing for most species will remain poor given the current weather conditions. There have been good signs of a Black drum run- use dead shrimp or cut mullet.

East Galveston Bay: FAIR. 51 degrees. There have been some signs of a Black drum run- use dead shrimp or cut mullet. Speckled trout and redfish are fair on mullet.

West Galveston Bay: FAIR TO GOOD. 51 degrees. There have been decent signs of a Black drum run- some have had success with dead shrimp or cut mullet. Speckled trout and redfish are not great, but you may have some luck using shrimp along the shoreline.

Texas City: FAIR. 56 degrees. Fishing for most species will remain poor given the recent weather conditions. There have been good signs of a Black drum run- use dead shrimp or cut mullet.

Freeport: FAIR. 58 degrees. Redfish and speckled trout are slow on live bait. Black drum will be your best bet for a catch, and they are good on shrimp. Flounder are slow along the drains on mullet.

East Matagorda Bay: POOR. 59 degrees. Fishing for most species will remain poor given the recent weather conditions. There are signs of a black drum run- use dead shrimp or cut mullet and stay in the deeper water.

West Matagorda Bay: POOR. 59 degrees. Fishing for most species will remain poor given the recent weather conditions. There are signs of a Black drum run- use dead shrimp or cut mullet and stay in the deeper water.

Port O’Connor: POOR. 57 degrees. Quite a number of dead baitfish from the weather events of last week. It is going to be difficult to tell at this point how quickly it will bounce back. The assessment is still ongoing regarding the extent of the fish kill. Initial assessments indicate the majority of fish impacted were non-recreational species.