Leonard Ard Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Month for March 2021 By Publisher / On Mar 30, 2021 / At 2:50pm / 120 Views Congratulations LEONARD ARD with H-E-B Santa Fe on beingnominated and awarded the Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Employee of the Month for March 2021.
