Read All About It: The Post Newspaper Turns 18!!

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It’s birthday time and the whole family came out to celebrate The Post Newspaper turning 18 years old. Starting with a staff of seven, Publisher David Day opened the doors to his own weekly newspaper in 2003.

“Our first paper was printed on November 19, 2003,” said Day. “I’ve been very blessed with a lot of support from the community as I opened the paper.”

David didn’t do it alone; his family has been with him every step of the way. Ginny, his wife, who is also a schoolteacher, mother, and grandmother, does what she can to provide any assistance needed for the family-owned newspaper.

“We are blessed to have great employees who over the years have become like family,” said Ginny.

Editors, reporters, and photographers have come and gone, but those who have been with the paper for a long time, such as Ulanda Bounds, affirms the family experience that is found at The Post. “I wouldn’t say I have held a job for 16 years; I’d say I’ve had an adventure with family,” said Bounds.

Bounds has worked for 16 years at the paper. In the beginning she served in a variety of roles for the paper finally settling into her position as sales executive. She loves her work, and she loves the company she works for.

“Here we are one love, we love everyone,” Said Ulanda. “If we have a problem, be it personal or an office problem, Mr. Day is always available to listen,” Ulanda expressed as she fought back tears recalling the times her boss has gone beyond to help her and her loved ones.

Justin Day, the son of the publisher, was 18 years old, when the paper opened. He was there on day one helping his father keep the books before he later went into law enforcement.

Justin keeps a close eye on the family business and like his mother, if a job needs doing, he’ll get it done. He is married now and has three children of his own who enjoy being part of the publishing family.

Keeping the paper looking great with her layout skills is the publisher’s niece, Jamie Megress. “Jamie does an excellent job, and I am very glad to be able to collaborate with her,” said Editor Brandon Williams.

Day reminisces about the early years of the paper, “We were in a building on Highway 6 in Santa Fe for three years. When we moved to our current location in Texas City, we increased our publication to twice a week,” said David.

Entrance into the world of publishing a print newspaper at a time when print news was about to go out of vogue, didn’t deter Day. He believes in providing the community with a hyper-local experience of the positive happenings in the community, something he feels will never go out of vogue.

“Community newspaper statistics are showing that because of providing what’s going on in our towns with our communities and with our neighbors the community papers are surviving,” said David Day.

Serving as a contributing writer, Brandon Williams started with The Post Newspaper as a sportswriter in 2009. Through the years, he took on more responsibility for The Post.

In 2018 Williams stepped into the associate editor position. “In the wake of my mom’s death, I took on more at The Post because journalism is a place of peace for me,” said Williams. By 2019, he was offered and given the helm of the ship serving as editor.

“This paper is home for me. No matter what I’ve done in my career, I’ve gained more satisfaction in the two-plus years as the editor of The Post than in all my past experiences combined,” said Williams.

“The paper is an extension of my purpose as we give a voice of hope to the people. I believe in the mission of this paper,” added Williams.

The mission of the paper is giving back to the community with news of the good things happening and reporting on the many courageous, talented, loving residents of Galveston County. Giving back to the community has through the years meant sometimes the paper has lent a hand to those in need through courtesy advertisements.

“We aren’t just about money and profits, we really like to take care of people who are in need,” said David Day. “We are committed to being Godly in everything we do.”

Like all other Upper Coast Texas businesses, the past 18 years have brought two major hurricanes, economic difficulties, and the pandemic, yet The Post Newspaper is still here and continues to be true to the original vision keeping it local and keeping it positive.