Well-Traveled Artist Finally Finds Home in Texas City

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Features Editor

Award-winning artist Debby Sod Brady hails from Fort Worth. She’s lived in numerous states throughout her adult life, but now she calls Texas City home.

Since returning to Texas, Debby has picked up her childhood passion of painting. Her work is hosted at From the Heart Gallery in Galveston as well as throughout her home.

She and her husband, George Brady, enjoy living amongst her art on the walls of their home. There isn’t a room in their home that doesn’t display one or two or many pieces of her work. “She’s amazing, and I am just thrilled to call her my wife,” said George, who has also even served as a model for some of her paintings.

“I paint because I love it, it’s just something I have to do,” said Debby. “I’m thrilled when someone comes along and says I just have to have that, but mostly I just paint for me. If someone wants to purchase my work, it’s an added benefit,” explained Debby.

Her work isn’t just about art. It’s often an emotional expression of her personal journey through life.

As an adopted child, Debby had a natural curiosity about her own biological legacy. “I had a wonderful childhood with a loving family. But I wanted to find out more about my birth parents,” she explained.

During her quest to find out more of her history, she used art as an outlet for her frustrations. Using collage and acrylics, she composed several significant pieces.

Traveling into the world of abstract art happened after a painful fall in her home. Cascading to the floor, she ended up with a broken nose, torn muscles, and ligaments in her shoulder. Her injuries required surgery with a lengthy recovery period.

“I was angry because I couldn’t do anything for myself,” said Debby.

Finally, she had enough of feeling sorry for herself. “I said to myself, ‘just get off your butt and start painting.’ So, I did, using only my left hand,” she explained.

Her first abstract piece took her three months to complete. “I started with just black on the canvas. Then each day as I got a little better, I started adding greys and slowly I added other colors.

Her recovery piece includes a staircase with a light at the top of the stairs as a memory of her journey.

Debby began painting as a child and was most comfortable using oils until she took a class at College of the Mainland. “I took an acrylic class and have been hooked since then,” she said.

She went from taking classes at COM to being an instructor in the school’s lifelong learning department.

“Debby has such a gift of inspiring her students. I was a slow learner, but her patience allowed me freedom to grow. We are taught by her to express our emotions and not to worry about other people’s opinions of our work,” shared Mary, who has been a student in Debby’s classes for several years.

Debby’s life has been filled with many adventures including cattle ranching, urban planning and learning the art of Lebanese cooking from her adopted parents. She loves being a grandmother and living near the sea.

Debby is scheduled for knee surgery in mid-December and is gearing up for the healing process with plenty of art supplies.