A “Thank You” to All on Independence Day

By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant

​​HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY! Be safe and kind to one another.

I wanted to thank everyone for making it possible to bring the replica of the Vietnam Veterans War Memorial to Galveston County. Additionally, there is a tribute in front of the wall, to the many wars and conflicts our nation’s warriors have served in securing our freedoms to celebrate another Fourth of July as Americans. Come out and visit us at Mainland City Centre.

When huge events like this happen, they don’t happen alone and there are always so many people to thank from the City of Texas City and The Post Newspaper to the Galveston County inmate volunteers that stepped up with smiles, to the citizens that just show up with extra umbrellas for visitors to use. Great Americans, from sea to shining sea.

I want to make sure everyone knows this thank you includes you all. This tribute wouldn’t have been possible without this community and heartfelt donations of time, toil and treasures.

I’m sharing some pictures of the event space and some activities that have taken place. I’m also shouting out to Gringo’s Mexican Kitchen who showed up and fed the troops with a donation of 200 fajita tacos! Beyond Burgers fed our event set-up volunteers lunch earlier in the day. Thank you so very much!

I pray you all have a beautiful long weekend, embrace family and friends. God Bless America, land that I Love… Let Freedom Ring!

Dorothy

Dorothy Meindok is the Veterans Consultant for The Post Newspaper. She served in the United States Navy and is currently a lawyer advocating for the rights of our nation’s veterans.