HONORING OUR OWN: GALVESTON COUNTY PAYS TRIBUTE TO LOCAL VIETNAM FALLEN & 1ST RESPONDERS

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

It was hot, hot, hot, but that didn’t stop people from coming out to pay tribute to the 76 soldiers from Galveston County whose lives were lost in the Vietnam War. The event was part of a series of ceremonies held in the parking lot of Mainland City Centre where a traveling replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall was available for all to come and visit.

Dickinson VFW Post 6378 presented the colors and when Carrie Flex sang the Star-Spangled Banner, every veteran in attendance held their hand in salute.

The pledge to the flag was another moment of respect from all in attendance with hands over their hearts. Then, as Pastor Johnny Angel prayed, heads were bowed.

Texas City’s commissioners paid their respects to the fallen soldiers along with Congressman Randy Weber.

The Missing Man Table, also known as The Fallen Comrade Table, was set with a place setting for five. Veterans from all five of the military branches presented uniform head coverings for each of the settings.

Buddy Farina, a Vietnam Veteran, shared with the audience the symbolism of each item on the table. “There are no chairs at the table because they are not here, they are missing,” said Farina.

A white table cloth is used to symbolize the pureness of the missing soldier’s intentions as they followed their nation’s call. A wedge of lemon represents the bitter loss of life and salt represents tears shed for the solider.

PVC 1st class Richard Serenil of Galveston County lost his life in South Vietnam at the age of 23 on January 9, 1970. His sister spoke through her tears, “My brother is on that wall over there. I remember it like it was yesterday when they came to the door. When he left home, he told my mom to put a flag up until he came home. I remember the day two more soldiers came to our house to take the flag down because he was never coming home,” she said.

William Hernandez of Galveston, another of the 76 who lost his life in Vietnam, was represented by his sister, his son and his grandson. “My brother told my mom, ‘take care of my wife, she was expecting a baby.’ My brother never met his son,” shared Vivian Hernandez. “In his last letter home, he said he didn’t know if he was going to make it,” she added.

As each name of the fallen soldiers from Galveston County was read out loud, a bell was rung in honor of their sacrifice.

TAPS and a 21-gun salute were part of the ceremony.

Then on Sunday, another program was held to honor local first responders. Again, Veterans hands were saluting as the National Anthem was sung by Kent Anderson.

All of us at The Post Newspaper offer our sincerest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in service to our nation in Vietnam and in all other conflicts.

Our freedom is not guaranteed. Many were willing to sacrifice their lives so that we may enjoy the rights afforded to us in our Constitution.

The replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall was hosted in Texas City for seven days from June 28 through Independence Day, July 4. Honor Guard Bagpipes performed by David Cochrane were a part of all four ceremonies held during the week.

The original memorial is in Washington, D.C. on display for all to visit. It is located in Constitution Gardens, adjacent to the National Mall and just northeast of the Lincoln Memorial.

If you go to D.C. and know someone whose name is on the wall, you can create your own momentum from your visit. The names are etched into the wall so if you place a piece of white paper over a name then run a lead pencil over the paper, the name will appear on your paper and you will have your piece of history to take home with you.

Even if you don’t know any of the names on the wall, you are still invited to make your own token to remember those who lost their lives following the call of their nation.