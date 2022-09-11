Are your Prayers being Hindered? 

“If I had cherished sin in my heart, the Lord would not have listened, but God has surely listened and heard my voice in prayer. Praise be to God who has not rejected my prayer or withheld His love from me!” Psalm 66:18-20

It is the Lord’s delight to give us what we ask of Him in prayer. Like David, we should all pray, “O God, hear my prayer; give ear to the words of my mouth.” Psalm 54:2. If Christians did not believe in the efficacy of prayer, there would be no reason for us to ask anything of God. He is the one who tells us that we can have confidence that our prayers ascend to Him. “And this is the confidence that we have toward him, that if we ask anything according to his will he hears us. And if we know that he hears us in whatever we ask, we know that we have the requests that we have asked of him” 1 John 5:14,15. Most Christians pay lip-service. How often do they really believe it?

The fact is that our prayers are often hindered. There are times when it feels like our prayers are reaching the ceiling and times when we are lying face down on the floor and feel like our prayers are rising no higher than the carpet. While we can be sure that God hears our prayers, there are times when He chooses not to heed or answer them. For there may be other ways our prayers are hindered, but it contains the most likely and significant ways.

You are the only one who can hinder your prayers. No one can hinder your prayers anymore than you can hinder someone else’s. And while we may have done much to hinder our prayers, we are not even aware of this. So let’s look at the warnings from Scripture.

Selfish Motives: All humans are selfish. It is part of our human nature that we naturally regard our own interests ahead of the interests of others. And sadly, we regard our own interests ahead of God’s. In 1 John 5:14 and 15, the apostle tells us that our confidence comes from asking “according to God’s will. “You ask and do not receive, because you ask wrongly, to spend it on your passions” James 4:3.

So the first hindrance to our prayer is our motives. We must ask in accordance with God’s will as revealed in the Bible. We must ask only for things that are consistent with the character and nature of God. We must ask for things that are for the spiritual benefit of ourselves or for the person on whose behalf we pray. “If one turns away his ear from hearing the word, even his prayer is an abomination” Proverbs 28:9.

When we read the Words, we ask and encourage God to speak to us. He provides the understanding we need to bring glory to Him. If we disobey what Jesus teaches, God will not answer our prayers. Without submitting ourselves to Scripture, we may not even know what and how to pray. We pray best and most effectively when we are saturated in the Word of God.

Unforgiving Hearts; Christians have been forgiven for the greatest of offenses. Christians have been forgiven for knowingly, purposely and unrepentantly transgressing the word of God. And we are often slow to forgive our fellow man for the smallest of transgressions. Even the biggest of the sins committed against us are as nothing compared to how we sinned against God. God does not honor this attitude. In Mark 11:25 Jesus says, “And whenever you stand praying, forgive, if you have anything against anyone, so that your Father also who is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses. ” If we have this attitude, we should expect our prayers to be hindered.

Unconfessed Sin; Just as unforgiveness can hinder our prayers, so can sin in our lives that we have refused to confess to God. “If I had cherished iniquity in my heart, the Lord would not have listened” Psalm 66:18. Before we conclude that God has simply not heard or prayers or that it is not His will to give us what we ask, we need to examine our hearts to see if unconfessed sin stands as a barrier between us and God.

While we need to examine our hearts, we need to ask God to reveal sin to us. God reveals sin through the reading and meditating of His Word. He loves us and does not wish for sin to continue to corrupt us and to stand as a barrier between Him and us.

Doubt: God wants us to have confidence in His ability and willingness to provide for us. He can and will do what He says. When we doubt; when we ask, almost hoping for rejection, we hinder our prayers. “If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask God, who gives generously to all without reproach, and it will be given him. But let him ask in faith, with no doubting, for the one who doubts is like a wave of the sea that is driven and tossed by the wind. For that person must not suppose that he will receive anything from the Lord” James 1:5-7.

Our prayers cannot be separated from our faith. If we are to ask God, we must ask with expectancy, believing in our heart that God can and will give what we desire, provided that what we desire is really what we need and what will bring glory to Him! We are to ask with confidence and expectancy, praying out of the faith He has given us.

It is God’s desire that we persist in our petitions before Him. When we ask and do not receive, we need to examine ourselves and question why our prayers are being hindered. Are we asking selfishly? Have we turned away from God, harboring unforgiveness in our hearts or ignored sin in our lives? Or have we allowed discord to creep in? These questions can lead us back to the Word of God, guide us to an examination of our hearts, and lead us back to sweet communion with the Lord.

