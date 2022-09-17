Saturday, September 17, 2022
Sugar Land’s Trammell Wins

Lago Mar Multisport Festival 10K at Lagoonfest Texas

Many local residents came back home as winners during the Lago Mar Multisport Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20, and Sunday, Aug. 21, at Lagoonfest Texas — a sporting event that included road races, a triathlon for kids and an aquathon for adults and teenagers.

Alexis Trammell of Sugar Land, Texas, was the first-place finisher in the 10K race, followed by James Matteson of Antioch, Ill., in second place and Sarah Kegel of Houston in third place — who was also the top female finisher in the 10K.

Michael Erickson, Josue Morales and Matt Ahmed, all Houston residents, were the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the 5K race — with Houston resident Aubrey Nelson as the first-place female winner in the competition.

Grady Marici of League City, Texas, and Ava Van Slooten of Friendswood, Texas, won the short course youth tri race (male and female), and Jaxon Nelson of Pearland, Texas, and Bella Heczey of Houston won the long course youth tri event (male and female).

Short aquathon winners were Lane Limbaugh of Kingswood, Texas, and Mayte Rios-Lopez of Katy, Texas. Long aquathon winners were Matthew Roberts and Ashley McDonald, both Humble, Texas, residents.

The extreme aquathon winners were Lars Finanger of Spring, Texas, and Kathy Harcourt of Houston.

“The weather was great, the competitors had a good time and we had nearly 300 participants take part in all the events,” said Race Director Ron Stitt. “We congratulate all the winners and everyone who came out to compete. We look forward to returning in 2023.”

Uri Man, Chief Executive Officer of The Lagoon Development Company, said Lago Mar’s 12-acre lagoon is perfect for these types of competitions.

“We enjoyed hosting this event for a second year, with our crystal clear waters enhancing swimmers’ safety,” he said. “The lagoon has also been used for Coast Guard training as well as serving as an entertainment venue at Lagoonfest Texas.”

More information about the lagoon and Lagoonfest Texas can be found at www.lagoonfesttexas.com.

Photo Information

Sarah Kagel.jpg

Sarah Kagel of Houston was the top female finisher in the 10K portion of the Lago Mar Multisport Festival. She also placed third overall. Nearly 300 participated in the event, which also included an aquathon at the 12-acre crystal clear lagoon.

