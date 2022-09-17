Saturday, September 17, 2022
October 2022 GCMG Calendar of Public Programs

Unless otherwise noted all programs are conducted at the Galveston County AgriLife Extension Office located inside Carbide Park at 4102-B Main Street (FM 519), La Marque, 77568

Pre-registration required for each program

All programs are conducted in person

BACKYARD CITRUS

Saturday, Oct 1, 2022

9:00 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Galveston County Master Gardener and citrus expert Robert Marshall’s presentation will feature citrus tree varieties for our area, rootstocks, nutrients, disease (citrus canker and citrus greening), insect problems, control of birds and critters, and freeze protection. To register, go online: https://txmg.org/galveston or call 281-309-5065

Description sent on September 15, 2022

GALVESTON COUNTY MASTER GARDENER FALL FESTIVAL AND PLANT SALE

Saturday, October 8, 2022

9:00 am – 2 PM

Master Gardener grown plants, Fall vegetables, herbs, Louisiana irises, snaptinis, and plumeria will be included in the sale.  Seminars conducted by Master Gardeners will be conducted throughout the day, beginning at 8:30 am.  In addition, there will be Discovery Garden tours conducted by Master Gardeners, as well as children’s activities.  Master Gardeners will be available to provide information about plants to help you to make informed plant purchases.  Location:  Master Gardener Discovery Garden.  To find out more:  https://galveston.agrilife.org/ or call 281-534-3413  

BLOOMS AND BULBS SALE – Online

12 Noon to 12 Noon, Friday, October 28, 2022 – Saturday October 29, 2022

Featuring hardy hibiscus, snapdragons, amaryllis, narcissus, various lilies and more for purchase. Shop online.  For more information, go to the online store https://store.galvestonmg.org or call 281-786-6834

