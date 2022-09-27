A Schedule Filled For Everyone

The end of September opens into the start of October with a loaded Saturday that has college and high school football along with the Astros’ final weekend homestand and a touch of swimming that involves Texas City.

Wednesday: The Astros close out the Diamondbacks at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Thursday: Quiet beyond the usual sub varsity events.

Friday: September closes out with a high school football schedule that has Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Clear Creek at Clear Lake (Veterans Memorial), Clear Falls at Clear Springs (Challenger/Columbia), Magnolia at Friendswood, Sharpstown at Galveston Ball, Wharton at La Marque, Fort Bend Marshall at Santa Fe and Texas City at Port Neches Groves (Victory Sports Network) all starting at 7:00pm.

The high school volleyball slate starts with Galveston Ball at Angleton at 4:30pm, followed by Iowa Colony at La Marque at 5:30pm. Clear Brook at Dickinson, Clear Creek at Clear Falls, and Hitchcock at Harmony each begin at 6:00pm, wrapped up by La Porte at Friendswood at 6:30pm.

In cross-country, Galveston Ball and Santa Fe around those schools participating in the Pearce Invitational at Pasadena’s Memorial Park at 9:00am. Texas City is at the Freedom Run hosted by Iowa Colony.

Tulane visits Houston for a 6:00pm college football kickoff that will be aired on ESPN.

The Astros will look to continue their mastery of the Rays when the AL wild card contenders visit Minute Maid Park at 7:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Saturday: Texas City’s swim team will take part in a meet as Angleton hosts its Sprintathon starting at 9:30am

Hitchcock’s football team will look to continue its undefeated season when they travel to face Salado beginning at 1:00pm.

The college football schedule begins with #9 Oklahoma State at #16 Baylor (Fox26), and the annual Battle of the Piney Woods between Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston State at NRG Stadium starting at 2:30pm. Texas A&M brings its #17 ranking at Mississippi State (SEC Network) at 3:00pm, followed by Alabama State at Texas Southern and Prairie View vs. Grambling at Dallas’ Cotton Bowl beginning at 6:00pm. West Virginia at Texas (FS1) and Alabama-Birmingham at Rice start at 6:30pm.

The Astros continue their series with the Rays at 6:10pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 5:30pm with the pregame show.