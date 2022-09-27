Memorial Services For LM Coaching Great Larry Walker

Funeral services for former La Marque head football coach/athletic director Larry Walker will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Abundant Life Christian Church, located at 601 Delaney Road in La Marque beginning at 12:00pm.

Viewing services for Walker will be held at Crowder Funeral Home, located at 1645 E. Main Street in League City, on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm.

Walker passed away on September 20 after an illness. He served at La Marque from 1990-2001 as both an assistant and head coach, the latter role of which he served from 1998-2001. During his time with the Cougars, Walker helped guide the program to six state championship games from 1993-98, winning state 4A titles from 1995-97. He took over the head coaching role from Alan Weddell in 1998 and helped build the foundation for the 2003 state 4A championship team that was coached by Bryan Erwin.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prairie View Interscholastic League Coaches Association. Donations can be sent to:

PVILCA

4219 Roseneath Dr.

Houston, TX 77021

For more information, call 713-747-3764 or email at pvilca1940@yahoo.com

There will be a moment of silence to honor Walker prior to La Marque’s game against Wharton on Friday at 7:00pm.