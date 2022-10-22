Fishing Forecast

Bolivar:GOOD. 77 degrees. As fall weather approaches, look for redfish in big schools near marshes, structures, jetties and rock barriers. Look for trout on deeper reefs. One month left for flounder season and they are definitely here, a good flounder pounder color is Nuclear Chicken. The small jetty by the ferry is holding some flounder on mullet or a popping cork with shrimp. The big jetty still holding trout and redfish down by the sunken ship popping cork with live shrimp. Crystal Beach holding small shark on cut bait or live. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Trinity Bay:SLOW. 74 degrees. Protected areas with shell producing catches of black drum, redfish, and small speckled trout. Northwest corner of the bay is good for redfish, black drum, and a fair for speckled trout. Live shrimp and soft plastics are effective. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing.

East Galveston Bay:GOOD. 76 degrees. Good numbers of redfish being caught shallow, along the shorelines and in the back bayous. Over the reefs, lots of small speckled trout. Best bite is on soft plastics and live shrimp under popping corks. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. As fall weather approaches, look for redfish in big schools near marshes, structures, jetties and rock barriers. Look for trout on deeper reefs. One month left for flounder season and they are definitely here, a good flounder pounder color is Nuclear Chicken. Yates to Big Pasture Bayou drain, and Marsh Point to Rollover, holding some redfish, trout, and flounder drifting popping cork with live shrimp against the grass line. South shore holding redfish on artificial or popping cork with shrimp. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Galveston Bay: GOOD. 74 degrees. Protected waters around Eagle Point producing decent catches of redfish on live shrimp. When conditions allow open bay gas wells are good for black drum, redfish, and scattered catches of speckled trout. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. As fall weather approaches, look for redfish in big schools near marshes, structures, jetties and rock barriers. Look for trout on deeper reefs. One month left for flounder season and they are definitely here, a good flounder pounder color is Nuclear Chicken. The Bull Redfish run is on. Redfish at both ends of the harbor on cut mullet, sand trout, or crab. There are a trout being caught at the causeway. Hannah’s Reef still holding trout and redfish drifting artificial, popping cork with shrimp, chatter weight and croaker. Swan Lake holding redfish on artificial. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

West Galveston Bay: GOOD. 77 degrees. Scattered catches of redfish, black drum, and speckled trout over bay reefs biting best on live shrimp. Back lakes are producing good numbers of flounder at night for those gigging, and during the day, rod and reel catches are good on tandem rigged Gulp baits. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. As fall weather approaches, look for redfish in big schools near marshes, structures, jetties and rock barriers. Look for trout on deeper reefs. One month left for flounder season and they are definitely here, a good flounder pounder color is Nuclear Chicken. Trout and redfish holding on the reefs drifting between Carancahua Reef to Confederate Reef on artificials, or popping cork with live shrimp. Greens Lake still holding redfish and flounder up against the grass line early on popping cork with artificial or live. SLP bridge holding oversized redfish with a few slots. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Texas City: GOOD. 72 degrees. Bull redfish being caught by anglers fishing from the Texas City Dike, with the best action at night. Continued catches of bull redfish in the Galveston jetties on live shrimp, live croaker and sand trout, or cut bait such as mullet and whiting. A few flounder are showing up in the Galveston Channel and should increase in number with this passing cold front. Report by Captain David Dillman, Galveston Bay Charter Fishing. As fall weather approaches, look for redfish in big schools near marshes, structures, jetties and rock barriers. Look for trout on deeper reefs. One month left for flounder season and they are definitely here, a good flounder pounder color is Nuclear Chicken. The dike is seeing redfish on Carolina rigged cut mullet, sand trout, shad, or crab at the end. Rock barriers just south of the dike holding trout, redfish, and flounder under pop in cork with shrimp, or Carolina rig mullet. Flounder starting to hold around the 3-mile to 5-mile mark on the dike artificial tip with mullet or Carolina rig mullet. Report provided by Captain Raymond Wheatley, Tail Spotter Guide Service LLC.

Freeport: GOOD. 80 degrees. Fishing is great after the cold front. Redfish popping cork with gulp. Flounder gulp on the bottom with a ⅜ ounce jighead. Trout are fair under the birds. Report by Captain Jake Brown, Flattie Daddy Fishing Adventures.

East Matagorda Bay: SLOW. 80 degrees. Redfish are good in the bay and in the river. Water has been too warm for trout fishing, but conditions are improving after the cold front. Look for typical fall patterns and excellent fishing as water temperatures decline to 65-75 degrees, bringing shrimp out the marshes. Flounder are showing up in numbers, but are undersized wade fishing the mouth of drains. Flounder gigging at night is excellent. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.

West Matagorda Bay: FAIR. 80 degrees. Redfish are good in the bay and in the river. Water has been too warm for trout fishing, but conditions are improving after the cold front. Look for typical fall patterns and excellent fishing as water temperatures decline to 65-75 degrees, bringing shrimp out the marshes. Flounder are showing up in numbers, but are undersized wade fishing the mouth of drains. Flounder gigging at night is excellent. Report by Captain Charlie Paradoski, Captain Charlie Paradoski’s Guide Service.