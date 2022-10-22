Halloween Haunting in Texas City

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Terror Isle Adventures, a fully immersive Escape Room Adventure Experience and Haunted Attraction, is announcing their upcoming haunted house season, which begins on September 29th, 2022, and ends on October 31st, 2022.

Terror Isle’s “Haunted Attraction” will be open between these dates every Friday and Saturday, except for the final day, Halloween, which takes place on a Monday this year. They will also host limited seating VIP events during the last three Thursdays in October, which will include a lecture from ghost hunters, novelists, and tarot card readers, respectively. Each VIP event comes with a one-hour lecture, behind the scenes tour of Terror Isle, and a skip the line ticket to the haunted house.

Visit Terror Isle this fall at 518 6th St., Texas City, TX 77590!