SANTA FE FFA SHINES ACROSS THE STATE

It was a busy weekend for some of our FFA members! The Livestock Judging team wrapped up the Fall Judging Season
at the Brazoria County Fair. Carly Lazenby, Kamryn Ostermayer, Sammy Walker, and Baylee Wooten placed 3rd out of 25
teams. Also, congrats to Carly Lazenby on her 2nd place high point individual placing out of 69 kids! The team also placed 12th out of 90+ teams at the Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo! Also, Congratulations to the State Fair of Texas junior heifer exhibitors, Brooke Fonke who came in 1st place with her Santa Gertrudis Heifer named Joy and Carlie Young who placed 2nd with her Chi heifer named Maggie!