Keith Henry For State Legislative District 23

What is your position/thoughts on driving under the influence of alcohol or other mind-altering substances?

Our Galveston County community recently experienced an unthinkable tragedy when a drunk driver who should have still been in jail ran into several Galveston Ball students. These types of incidents should never happen. And as an Alumni of Galveston Ball high school, Dionne (LM Alumni) and I, offer our most sincere sympathies to the student’s family and my beloved Ball High community. Regarding my sentiments on individuals using illegal substances. I have been at the forefront of preventive substance abuse policy initiatives, by working with Galveston County Recovery Oriented Systems and Open Door Mission to learn more about restorative treatments. Furthermore, I am collaborating with a myriad of community stakeholders in providing prevention services and solutions for individuals suffering from alcohol and substance abuse.

If you are elected, what will you do to bring down the numbers of deaths and injuries related to DUI?

When elected, I will work with local officials, the chamber of commerce, and businesses to provide complimentary and safe ride-share programs for business patrons. Additionally, the initiative will seek to incentivize companies who earnestly and adequately abide by TABC rules and regulations. On balance, I will sponsor bail reform to ensure we are not releasing perpetual offenders who may potentially put the public at risk.

Inflation is now worse than it was during the primaries and run-off, share with our readers what you see is an option for the state to do to help alleviate the pressure on the public from run-away inflation?

I am the only candidate in the district 23 race with fiduciary experience at all levels of government. While at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), I managed a $50 million federal funds portfolio. Correspondingly, at TCEQ, I created a fiscally salient plan to ensure all employees under my purview kept their jobs during the recession. During my tenure at the City of Austin, I managed a $20 million workforce development initiative that augmented economic growth throughout the Austin area by providing individuals with equitable access to livable wage jobs and health care. More notable, I was the contract manager for the first African American health clinic in historic east Austin, providing essential access to health care to underserved constituents.

Moreover, as a Texas City Commissioner of District 1, the Commission’s members and I managed a $172.4 million dollar budget surplus. Additionally, the Commission reduced property and sales tax to historically low levels. Additionally, we dedicated Federal Funds to constituents for home improvements and increased the police and fire budget by adding more first responders to the city’s payroll. We dedicated funding from the Texas General Land Office to essential infrastructure and mitigation projects, and markedly, the projects mentioned were all adopted at no additional tax burden to our citizens.

Moreover, we are fortunate to have an excellent employment rate on the coast. As globally, the Greater Houston region is the 23rd wealthiest economy. Notably, the industries most responsible for our economic prowess are our leading world-class ports, eminent refineries, and renowned medical research centers. Specific to District 23, the port of Texas City petrochemical complex boasts an annual economic impact of $16.2billion (about $50 per person in the US). Additionally, the port of Galveston provides an annual economic impact of $2.3billion (about $7 per person in the US). While statewide, the University of Texas Medical Branches’ (UTMB)) the yearly economic impact is $3.3 billion.