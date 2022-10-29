Saturday, October 29, 2022
This creamy cheesecake can be the hit of any party

by Brandon Williams
by Brandon Williams

Delicious desserts certainly are the cornerstones of the holiday season. This is a time of year to indulge a little more, with cookies in break rooms at places of employment and cakes on the tables at family gatherings.

Decadent and mouth-watering, cheesecake is a dessert table staple. Everyone has a favorite cheesecake variety, and bakeries fill their display cases with plain or fruit-topped cheesecake offerings. Although making a cheesecake is a labor of love, the results often are well worth the effort.

This recipe for “Amaretti Cheesecake” from “Cooking Light: Dinner’s Ready” (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors utilizes a slow cooker to help make this cheesecake perfection.

Amaretti Cheesecake

Serves 10

Crust:

2/3 cup amaretti cookie crumbs (about 16 cookies)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 tablespoon sugar

Cooking spray

Filling:

2 (8-ounce) blocks fat-free cream cheese, softened and divided

1 (8-ounce) block 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, softened

2/3 cup sugar

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

3/4 teaspoon almond extract

Raspberries, optional

1. To prepare crust, combine the first three ingredients, tossing with a fork until moist and crumbly. Gently press mixture into the bottom of a 7-inch springform pan coating with cooking spray.

2. To prepare filling, beat 1 block fat-free cream cheese and 1/3-less-fat cream cheese with a mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add remaining 1 block fat-free cream cheese; beat until blended. Add 2/3 cup sugar and flour; beat well. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in almond extract. Pour batter over crust in pan.

3. Pour 1 cup hot water into bottom of a 5-quart slow cooker. Place a rack in slow cooker (rack should be taller than water level). Place pan on rack. Place several layers of paper towels over slow cooker insert. Cover and cook on high for two hours, or until center of cheesecake barely moves when pan is touched. Remove lid from slow cooker; turn off heat, and run a knife around outside edge. Let cheesecake stand in slow cooker one hour. remove cheesecake from slow cooker. Cool to room temperature in pan on a wire rack. Cover and chill at least six hours. Cut into wedges. Garnish with raspberries, if desired. PC22B476

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

