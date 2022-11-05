Lone Star Rally 2022 Opening Day

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Happiness and celebration were the mood of people gathering under a Texas clear blue sky on the opening afternoon of Lonestar Rally 2022 in Galveston on Thursday.

Worries about inflation, elections and anything that didn’t pertain to enjoying a motorcycle rally in true Texas spirit were left on the mainland as visitors crossed over the causeway to enjoy the four-day annual event.

Before the sun went down behind the old Santa Fe Railroad Station, The Strand was filled with motorcycles on both sides, with some areas two rows deep. Motorcyclists and motorcycle enthusiasts were wearing smiles as they joined in the festive evening.

On stage at Saengerfest Park emceeing the live music performances was Lisa Ligon of the Purrfect Angelz. Her enthusiasm and cheer beamed like rays of sunshine into the shadows. As two-thirds of the moon appeared with the sun’s own rays no longer beaming, her voice carried sunshine into the night hours.

The mood of enjoyment was something that hasn’t been experienced very much since the pandemic had shuttered the rally in 2020. Lonestar Rally 2021 held some slight tension in the air, which was not apparent on this year’s opening day.

Food vendors were lined up ready to serve the growing crowds along the historic downtown area as well as on the Seawall. There was everything you needed for your motorcycle and your wardrobe including seamstresses with their sewing machines to sew patches on leather jackets and vests.

The City of Galveston estimated 250,000 motorcycles would arrive over the course of the four-day event. In past rallies, the island has hosted up to 500,000 visitors for the weekend. The event has generated $115 million for the local economy and local business are hoping this year will bring in as much or more.

Helping to keep the spirit upbeat was the view on every TV screen in every booth hosting the Houston Astros playing Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia.

Returning to festivals without the nagging fear of a pandemic seems to be part of the cheerful, carefree spirit of opening day and something society has been longing to experience.

Things were looking bright and festive for the Lone Star Rally’s opening day. The Astros’ 3-2 win of Game 5 could contribute to keeping the upbeat spirit through the entirety of the rally as they return to Houston to clinch the World Series title either on Saturday or Sunday night.