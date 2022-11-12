Salvation Army Galveston County Angel Tree Program Ready for Sponsors 

The Salvation Army has 1,387 children registered for Christmas gifts in the annual Angel Tree program for Galveston County, representing a 49% increase over 2021.

“We knew the need was going to be bigger this year based on the applications we have had for financial assistance. Every year is a challenge and we are confident that the Lord will provide people to sponsor these children,” said Major Lucila Doria of The Salvation Army.

Group adoption by businesses, churches and other organizations of angel tags with Christmas wish lists from the children are available by contacting Major Doria at Lucila.Doria@Uss.SalvationArmy.org or by calling 409-354-8074 during business hours. Individual angels can be adopted at The Salvation Army in Galveston or Texas City beginning Monday, November 14. Gifts will need to be turned into The Salvation Army by Monday, December 5 to ensure the child receives the gifts.

New this year, registration for teens was accepted for ages 13,14 and 15 and 179 teens are included in the program. The expectation for sponsors of these teens is to provide a $50.00 gift card to Walmart.

In addition to gifts for the children, each of the 569 families will receive a food voucher to Kroger to supplement their Christmas dinner. This program is sponsored by Moody Bank, State Senator Mayes Middleton and Kelly Teichman in memory of her father, Rudy Teichman. Due to the increased demand, there is still a need for sponsors for this project.