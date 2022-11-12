Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday with both the Texas City-La Marque and League City Chambers of Commerce taking part in the event. Founded in 2011 by Pastor Brian Young and his wife, Tasha, Word Power Church was originally located in League City before the pandemic led them to hosting outdoor services at Mainland City Centre. The church recently purchased land off Magnolia Street in La Marque, not too far from where Young, a 1990 graduate of La Marque High School, grew up.
While no official date is set, Young is looking at the second quarter of 2023 as the possible opening date of Word Power Church La Marque.