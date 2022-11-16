Thursday, November 17, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Weber Among Representatives Introducing Bipartisan Bill to Address Prison Understaffing
News

Weber Among Representatives Introducing Bipartisan Bill to Address Prison Understaffing

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

Washington, D.C. – On Monday, U.S. Reps. Randy Weber (R-TX), Jackie Speier (D-CA), Judy Chu (D-CA), Karen Bass (D-CA), and Jay Obernolte (R-CA) introduced the bipartisan introduced the bipartisan Prison Staffing Reform Act to direct the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to conduct a review of understaffing, devise a 3-year plan to fill vacancies, and implement the plan as well as submit yearly progress reports to Congress. The plan must encompass the effects of understaffing on workplace safety, the processing of inmate casework, and the availability of medical care and educational programs for inmates. This would ensure BOP addresses the pervasive understaffing that has had dire consequences for staff and inmates alike.

“The crisis of chronic understaffing at the federal Bureau of Prisons is a major problem that needs to be addressed immediately,” said Rep. Weber. “Doing so will lead to better and safer conditions for our correctional officers and inmates.  As members of the BOP Reform Caucus, we are championing solutions to address problems that have plagued the BOP and our correctional officers, and our bipartisan bill is a step in the right direction.”

  “Staffing shortages in the Bureau of Prisons directly undermine the federal prison system’s ability to foster both accountability and rehabilitation. Our prison system cannot operate effectively if a dearth of staff is making it unsafe. Currently, incarcerated people are too worried about their own safety to have the time and energy it takes to make changes in their skillset or character. Ongoing staffing shortages at the BOP are also making it nearly impossible to connect individuals with prison programming that is proven to improve public safety. The Prison Staffing Reform Act is a strong step towards Congress fulfilling the promise it made to the American people in the First Step Act and supporting our hard-working federal corrections employees,” said 15 presidents representing the Western Region of the Bureau of Prison Locals.

“Staffing shortages in the Bureau of Prisons directly undermine the federal prison system’s ability to foster both accountability and rehabilitation,” said Jeremiah Mosteller, Senior Policy Analyst at Americans for Prosperity. “Our prison system cannot operate effectively if a dearth of staff is making it unsafe. Currently, incarcerated people are too worried about their own safety to have the time and energy it takes to make changes in their skillset or character. Ongoing staffing shortages at the BOP are also making it nearly impossible to connect individuals with prison programming that is proven to improve public safety. The Prison Staffing Reform Act is a strong step towards Congress fulfilling the promise it made to the American people in the First Step Act and supporting our hard-working federal corrections employees.” 

The Prison Staffing Reform Act would require BOP to assess the far-reaching impacts of chronic understaffing on the following metrics, as well as implement a plan to fill vacancies and advance associated priorities for the agency:

·  The availability of medical care for inmates, including mental health, substance misuse, and maternal health services.

·  The processing of inmates’ applications for compassionate release, home confinement, and time credits.

·  The availability of teachers, therapists, and support staff aimed at reducing recidivism.

·  Adequate protections for staff and inmates against violence and sexual misconduct.

·  The availability of sanitary and efficient food services.

·  Prison security, including the detection of contraband and installation of cameras.

·  Workplace conditions that may jeopardize employees’ mental health.

·  Wasteful costs incurred by BOP associated with augmentation and overtime.

The BOP must act on a 3-year plan to address understaffing and remedy these related, long-standing challenges.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

SHRINERS MERGER HUGE BLESSING FOR YOUTH

Drought Levels Increased Throughout State

Patience and Persistence Brings a Long Overdue Medal

Lithified, Corona Want You to Run All Over Them 

Word Power Church La Marque held its groundbreaking ceremony

Deadline Eminent for First Half Payment!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close