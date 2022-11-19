Sunday, November 20, 2022
Community

Taking Care of Vets on Thanksgiving

by Brandon Williams
By Dorothy Meindok

The Post Newspaper Veterans Consultant 

It’s Operation Turkey Time! Happy Thanksgiving. The weather is crisp, and families are gathering to share love, stories and family recipes this Thursday and give thanks for many blessings and graces.

Military members know all too well what it feels like to be or feel alone during the holidays, often being deployed or far from home. It can be rough for many people and knowing this,  veterans and Americans all over this great country do something about it. Local churches, police and fire departments and community organizations host community meals and camaraderie all week long to ensure that everyone knows they are not alone, and that people really do care.

I’m a Rotarian and a veteran and will be spending time at the American Legion Post 521 in Pasadena this year on Thanksgiving. I invite you to join me.

Greater Houston Veterans Rotary (with other sponsors such as the Houston Police Officers Association) helps to provide nearly 8,000 Thanksgiving meals to our area’s citizens and delivers them safely to their homes. It all starts on Wednesday, November 23, 2022 from 6:00am to 8:00pm, where hundreds of turkeys are smoked by professional teams at Turkey Tailgate. All the fixins’ are made ready and once everyone reconvenes on the morning of Thanksgiving (8:00am to 12:00pm), the meals are packaged and sent out for delivery, in containers that are adorned with personal artwork and resounding messages of love and caring.

It’s a big endeavor and there are four locations to get involved and serve those less fortunate while engaging in wholesome fun, meeting new people, and remembering our blessings. Volunteers are welcome and you can still sign up at www.OperationTurkey.com/locations/Houston or by calling one of the points of contact below. You can also visit the site to request a meal to be delivered, if you like (Please register to volunteer on the website to ensure getting informational emails with details of volunteering.).

Operation Turkey is also accepting donations for care packages during this time.

It’s going to be fun and fulfilling. I hope to see you there. However you decide to share and show thanks this holiday, be safe and enjoy! Thanks for your readership and support.

We will have four locations in Houston for 2022:

American Legion, Post 654

3105 Campbell Rd.

Houston, TX 77080

Hector Giron: (832) 588-6534

American Legion, Post 521

2221 Preston Ave.

Pasadena, TX 77503

Bob Gebhard: (713) 824-7135

Elks Lodge, #2628

1050 Katy Fort Bend Rd

Katy, TX 77493

Tim Stroud: info@stroudmarketing.com

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church

5501 Main St.

Houston, TX 77004

Larry Blair: (925) 200-764020

Dorothy Meindok is The Post Newspaper’s Veterans Consultant. Ms. Meindok served her nation in the United States Navy and is currently a practicing lawyer advocating for our nation’s veterans. Her column appears on Sundays.

