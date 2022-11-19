THE [SANTA FE TX EDUCATION FOUNDATION] CELEBRATES RAISING OVER $26,000 

The Santa Fe TX Education Foundation’s second annual skeet shoot fundraiser was hosted on Thursday, October 20, at the Texas City Municipal Gun Range, presented by the Valero Texas City Refinery. The beautiful day was spent enjoying fresh air in good fellowship and fun, along with some great rivalry and competition amongst the 68 participants who came out in support of this fundraising event.

The support of sponsors, team registrations, hospitality tent, yard sign sponsors, and raffle ticket sales netted a profit of over $26,000 for this second annual event. “This year’s event sold out all teams for its one day event and plans are being made for next year,” said Event Chair Lt. Paul Edinburgh, Galveston County Constables, Pct. 2. “I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all the sponsors who helped make this a huge success as well as the participants who came out in support of our teachers and students at SFISD.”

The array of sponsors this year truly shows the community coming together to support the Foundation’s mission. These sponsorships were timely in assisting with funding some of the 37 applications approved for funding through our Grants for Great Ideas Program and will provide innovation and opportunities for students and educators that they would otherwise not have. This year’s sponsors included Valero Texas City Refinery, Elitecare Emergency Hospital, Chemical Process & Production, College of the Mainland, Delta Solutions, Pook’s Crawfish Hole, The Gun Vault of Texas, and Galco Hardware & Supply.

Raffle ticket sales yielded over $5,000 and big winners left the dinner and awards ceremony with a Traeger Pro 780 and a red, white, and blue RTIC cooler.

“I am so proud of our sponsors who chose to partner with us this year. Everything we do goes back to our teacher and students, so having their support means the world. Our volunteers were amazing. We had more than half of our Board of Directors volunteer their time to serve on the Committee and volunteer the day of the event. We can’t do events like this without our volunteers and we have some of the best!” said Santa Fe TX Education Foundation’s Executive Director Gina Welsh.

The Committee is having discussions to host a clay sporting event next year so be on the lookout for more information in the coming weeks.

[The Santa Fe Texas Education Foundation CULTIVATES and NURTURES the culture of generosity in our community, IGNITES exemplary experiences for every student and teacher, and INSPIRES the achievement of lifelong success. Incorporated in 2010 as a response to the local need for increased community involvement and support for public education, our non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization has reached a milestone of celebrating 12 years of serving Santa Fe ISD. Today, the Foundation supports more than 700 employees over 4300 students in Santa Fe ISD. Programs including Grants for Great Ideas, Classroom Wish Lists, End-of-Year Excellence Awards, The Reading Tree, the new book and STEM bus are all supported by the Foundation. To learn more about what we do, visit www.santafetxedfoundation.org. Follow us on social media @sftxef.]