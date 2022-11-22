Hitchcock Remains on Road to Arlington 

By Brandon C. Williams

The Post Newspaper Editor

Hitchcock remains the area’s sole team still vying for a state football title after the Bulldogs rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat Woodville 37-31 on Friday night.

Now 11-1, Hitchcock will face Franklin (12-1) this Friday at Woodforest Bank Stadium in Shenandoah in a 3A, Region III, Division I regional quarterfinal round game. A win would allow the Bulldogs to play the winners of Columbus and Cameron Yoe in the regional semifinals next weekend.

The area’s three other football teams saw their 2022 seasons end on Friday. District 24-6A champ Clear Falls fell to C.E. King 30-7, while Clear Springs lost to Atascocita 35-7. Dickinson fell short in a 43-34 loss to defending 6A, Division I North Shore.

The focus now turns to basketball as the area has three state-ranked teams at the beginning of the week. La Marque is ranked 19th in the 4A boys’ poll while Hitchcock is ranked second in 3A. Clear Brook’s girls’ team is now ranked seventh in the 6A poll as the Wolverines have jumped out to an 8-1 start.