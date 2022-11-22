Thursday, November 24, 2022
Down on the Bayou with Santa

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

It is official: Christmas is just around the corner, and we in Galveston County can count on it. How do we know it’s around the corner? Well, Alligator Santa has moved out of his hibernation in the cookie factory. He’s ready to entertain thousands of guests at Paul Hopkins Park in Dickinson along with his alligator family and many other Christmas light delights. 

Alligator Santa originated in Mexico. The leaders of the light festival thought it would be great to have the high school mascot at the festival, but they couldn’t find a lighted alligator anyplace they looked. So, a call was made to a friend who traveled to Mexico and placed an order. The first one was a big hit with guests; thus, they ordered an entire family.

This year marks the 25th year that volunteers have worked for 1000’s of hours assembling the free public light display. “We want to keep it free for everyone,” said Ken Suderman. His daughter Lily has been working alongside her father for as long as she can remember. 

                                                              Open Nightly from

November 26th Thru December 30th, 2022
We will be closed on December 24th & 25th
6:00pm – 8:30pm
(Weather Permitting)

Last Inbound Shuttle Bus runs at 8:30pm
Outbound Shuttles runs until the Park is empty

All Parking and Shuttle Buses are FREE Of Charge!
 
Parking Courtesy of the Shrine of the True Cross Catholic Church
Exit 19 (HWY-517), head east and the Church will be one block down on the right.

Wheelchair bound guests can be dropped off at the park where the busses load and unload.

Street parking during the Shuttle service period is highly discouraged for safety reasons and handicap parking is available with proper Identification.

