Hernandez Leads World Gym-TC Toward Bigger Heights

From Mainland City Centre Media Services

Nick Hernandez, General Manager of World Gym-Texas City, has truly revolutionized this 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art gym.

This gym is set apart from others because of its amenities like Red-Light Therapy, Hydro Massage, Tanning Booths, Spa, Group classes, Women’s Only Area, Les Mills Classes, Basketball Court, Child Care and more. The other reason this gym won #1 World Gym in all North America for 2022 is because of the philosophy and culture of care that Hernandez brings in his leadership. His ingrained belief system is passed thru all the fitness professionals to create a customization program for each individual member.

“A lot of trainers underthink fitness as a whole and they believe there is not a true customization of programs for each client. That is the furthest thing from the truth. One programs does not fit all!” said Hernandez.

Nick began his mission to build a better body when his high school football coach told him he was too small to be a linebacker. He knew he had to do more than just lifts weights to create the body he needed, so he began looking into nutrition, the mind and resistance training. In his will to create the absolute best in him, Nick succeeded in leading his team as one of their most successful linebackers. After high school, Hernandez served six years in the Marine Corps with four tours in Afghanistan. His discipline and desire to understand fitness and the body grew, so after leaving the Marines, Nick attended Rice University in Houston and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Fitness and Health in Kinesiology.

His curiosity to understand the mind, the body, different personas and how to truly help people to change their life grew in a quest for more knowledge. He went after every fitness certification he could to learn more about human beings. Hernandez is Certified by the National Foundation of Personal Trainers and the National Association of Certified Personal Trainers. He holds certification in Pre and Post Natal Care, TPI certification for golfers for better form and techniques, TRX for Suspension Training, VIPR Tube instruments special functional training, FRC Functional Range Conditioning Mobilities, CES Corrective Exercise Specialist and Precision Nutrition certification to name a few.

Hernandez looks for the “why” in his clients, such as why their current habits are their habits and how to help to make the changes they desire and to sustain them. “You are training them for one hour, how do we coach people so that the other 23 hours are influenced by that one hour of training? You must drive into the psychology of coaching, it is not just eating or exercising better, you MUST understand the WHY.”

Texas City World Gym is excited to have Nick Hernandez lead the path in Health, Nutrition and Physical Training for our community.