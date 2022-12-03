Sunday, December 4, 2022
Hernandez Leads World Gym-TC Toward Bigger Heights
Hernandez Leads World Gym-TC Toward Bigger Heights

by Brandon Williams
From Mainland City Centre Media Services

Nick Hernandez, General Manager of World Gym-Texas City, has truly revolutionized this 100,000 square foot state-of-the-art gym. 

This gym is set apart from others because of its amenities like Red-Light Therapy, Hydro Massage, Tanning Booths, Spa, Group classes, Women’s Only Area, Les Mills Classes, Basketball Court, Child Care and more. The other reason this gym won #1 World Gym in all North America for 2022 is because of the philosophy and culture of care that Hernandez brings in his leadership. His ingrained belief system is passed thru all the fitness professionals to create a customization program for each individual member. 

“A lot of trainers underthink fitness as a whole and they believe there is not a true customization of programs for each client. That is the furthest thing from the truth. One programs does not fit all!” said Hernandez.

Nick began his mission to build a better body when his high school football coach told him he was too small to be a linebacker. He knew he had to do more than just lifts weights to create the body he needed, so he began looking into nutrition, the mind and resistance training. In his will to create the absolute best in him, Nick succeeded in leading his team as one of their most successful linebackers. After high school, Hernandez served six years in the Marine Corps with four tours in Afghanistan. His discipline and desire to understand fitness and the body grew, so after leaving the Marines, Nick attended Rice University in Houston and obtained a bachelor’s degree in Fitness and Health in Kinesiology. 

His curiosity to understand the mind, the body, different personas and how to truly help people to change their life grew in a quest for more knowledge. He went after every fitness certification he could to learn more about human beings. Hernandez is Certified by the National Foundation of Personal Trainers and the National Association of Certified Personal Trainers. He holds certification in Pre and Post Natal Care, TPI certification for golfers for better form and techniques, TRX for Suspension Training, VIPR Tube instruments special functional training, FRC Functional Range Conditioning Mobilities, CES Corrective Exercise Specialist and Precision Nutrition certification to name a few.

Hernandez looks for the “why” in his clients, such as why their current habits are their habits and how to help to make the changes they desire and to sustain them. “You are training them for one hour, how do we coach people so that the other 23 hours are influenced by that one hour of training? You must drive into the psychology of coaching, it is not just eating or exercising better, you MUST understand the WHY.” 

Texas City World Gym is excited to have Nick Hernandez lead the path in Health, Nutrition and Physical Training for our community. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

