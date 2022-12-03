The Reality of Going on a Diet Plan

10 % of adults in the 1950s were obese. The rate today is 39.8% according to the CDC. We are eating more, getting sicker and bigger than previous generations. U.S. adults that tried to lose weight in the last 12 months in 2013-2016 were about 49.1% likely to gain the weight back. More women have tried and want to lose weight than men. The cost of a prepackaged diet program meals for 7 days including some snacks for 12 months ranges between $4200-$8600. Buying into a diet plan means that you will only lose weight while on the expense diet plan; no diet plan can guarantee permanent weight loss. Consistent weight loss will only happen while spending money on diet plans. Can your wallet take on the heavy weight of that expense? Can your stomach handle the dull tasting, no flavor prepackaged meals?

There are no special diet pills or quick fixes to your weight problem. The reality of doing a diet is that it’s not a permanent fix. Losing weight and keeping it off is about making a conscious and single-minded decision to create a more effective habit that supports your decision to stay thin and keep it off. Studies say hypnosis is safe and effective. Dr. Michael Yapko says “Hypnosis works and the empirical support is unequivocal in that regard. It really does help people.”

What sets hypnosis apart is that it is natural and drug-free. No harsh drugs or chemicals. No diet pills and no pre-packaged meals. Hypnosis is 100% natural and in fact, it’s been used one form or another for thousands of years. Unlike weeks they say it takes to change a habit, hypnosis doesn’t make you wait! It gives you the shortcut to start on the right track today. Hypnosis is about getting the results that last. Learn how to lose weight and keep it off because hypnosis allows you to form new habits –that stick.

“I was a terribly overweight, unhappy, negative person. And now, just 2 short months later, I’ve lost 54 pounds. But even better than that is my attitude. I was a grouchy, old fat person. I truly thought that at 65 now I’m on my way down and that I would be useless in a couple of years. But now I have a positive attitude. I feel great about myself. The best is yet to come. I want these last years of my life to be the best I’ve ever had. I’m in better shape at 65 than I was at 55. I’ve got 20 more pounds to go but that’ll be a breeze, and it’ll stay off because I want it too. I want to be happy, healthy, and fit. And I love it. I want to say a big thank you to Southeast Hypnosis. You really need to call them if you’d like to feel so much better about yourself.” Lynette, Deer Park, TX (results may vary)

