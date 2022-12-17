Sunday, December 18, 2022
Early Action to Start Christmas Week

by Brandon Williams
Daytime is the right time for much of the early week’s schedule as high school basketball will be mostly played in the afternoon. The week starts with the Texans and Cowboys continuing their paths in the opposite direction.

Sunday: NFL Most Valuable Player candidate Patrick Mahomes and the explosive Chiefs offense can clinch the AFC West title for a seventh straight season with a win over the host Texans beginning at 12:00pm. KHOU11 will have the game live.

The Cowboys will look to stay within shouting distance of the NFC East-leading Eagles when they visit the Jaguars and budding star quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 12:00pm. KRIV26 will have the game live.

Monday: In high school boys’ basketball, La Marque visits Hamshire-Fannett for a 1:00pm start.

The one high school girls’ basketball game will have East Bernard at Hitchcock starting at 6:15pm.

The Spurs visit the Rockets at 7:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts coverage at 6:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The high school boys’ basketball schedule starts with Clear Brook at Clear Lake, state-ranked Dickinson at Clear Falls and Clear Springs at Brazoswood at 1:00pm, followed by La Porte at Santa Fe and Manvel at Texas City at 4:30pm. O’Connell at state-ranked Hitchcock starts at 6:15pm, with Galveston Ball at Friendswood wrapping up the schedule at 7:00pm.

The high school girls’ hoops slate begins at 12:30pm with Texas City at Manvel. Clear Lake at Clear Brook and Clear Springs at Brazoswood both tip off at 1:00pm, followed by Clear Falls at Dickinson at 2:00pm. Friendswood at Galveston Ball and Santa Fe at La Porte both start at 7:00pm.

A pair of boys’ high school soccer scrimmages are on the docket, with Clear Falls at Bay City starting at 2:00pm and Shadow Creek at Clear Brook at 7:30pm. There is also one girls’ high school soccer scrimmage as Aldine Davies visits Clear Springs at 1:45pm.

