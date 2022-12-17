Holiday Tips for Eating Healthy

By Nick Hernandez

Club Director, World Gym-Texas City

It’s the season for decorations, holiday foods and traditions, which can equate to holiday weight only in time for the new year for people to have their holiday resolutions and lose that same weight (and then more).

There are a few things to know that can help decorate a plate the right way while still enjoying the food without messing up any progress for the year or setting goals back even further. A couple of things to keep in mind: make sure to decorate the plate because nobody likes just single lights in their home and strive for vibrant colors, which would mean a variety of foods as well. Still focusing on all the good foods, whether it’s turkey, ham, dressing, stuffing, or all the fixings that have been made, this should not deter someone from enjoying the foods as well as enjoying the holidays and time spent with family members. No need to stress thinking about whether too much has been eaten or if it’s going to set back goals. There is a very easy way to gauge portion control and see what a plate should look like.

Meat eaters tend to overload their plate with proteins, which isn’t a problem. Whatever the fixing that is traditional for families — cranberries for instance — whether that be sauce, jelly, or dressing, practicing portion control will help with being able to enjoy the food. Same deal with any foods, canned or not, it does not change the serving size, so don’t stress over the can not’s; it is more so over the can haves.

Diets are different, even if the goal is to bulk or lean out, an easy way to understand it is by using the palm as a guide. The thumb is your fattest finger, so that is usually the serving of fats such as avocados, oils, or butters. That is just one serving, multiple servings are allowed, depending on the diet and goals. Whether having 2-3 servings, make sure to balance out the meal. The next thing would be carbohydrates, that is a “c,” a cupped hand for carbohydrates, that is another serving easily gauged. And finally, palm “p” for protein. It is a very easy way to remember without having to log everything, weigh foods or go through the stressors of it. Including vegetables, although vegetables should be fruitful.

Holiday time is a good reminder while looking at the holiday lights, the variations of colors and serving size of cups. Predominantly, that should be the biggest portion of the plate; this way there is a variety of colors, proteins, carbohydrates, and fats. Following this, the plate can be very decorative, and this can go beyond the holidays.

A lot of people stress over ruining current diets or programs that are being followed, and not truly understanding that it’s okay to splurge from time-to-time, the body will thank you. Most people, especially nowadays, will typically tend to undereat for most of their weeks, not knowing the metabolism is changing with that increase in calories, so increase the calorie intake from time-to-time.

Circling back to what some people would consider overeating, it is okay to do so. In whatever routine being followed, or maybe even no routine of nutrition, having that one day of abundance does mean the next day should be spent burning 2,000 calories. The metabolism doesn’t necessarily work that way, as it is tailored to previous experience with nutrition and exercise. So, it is okay to enjoy it if you stick to the tried-and-true consistent approach, continuing to be active, utilizing calories, using them for energy and taking in food for energy. The more important thing is being consistent, and getting back on the regular routine right after, most of it will be offset if not all.

For most people, they can essentially be on a neutral net calorie or macro count by the end of the year from the holiday, so long as the splurge wasn’t all month long. Before the new year even starts, get back to the regular routine and get ahead of the goals that were set. Going into the new year, people will proceed with their new year’s resolution, so people need to focus on consistency and not overhauling their body, as well as not overhauling their entire nutritional plan.

Battling food addiction is a real thing. Someone might need that self-control, but that is a small percentage of the population. For most, having that second serving doesn’t deter all the progress, or undo the months worth of progress. What will undo months worth of progress is falling out of routine for months on end. For the people who have that new year’s resolution, decorate a plate, focus on colors, focus on portion control and consistency. By being consistent with a meal plan, right portions of protein, carbohydrates and fats, there will be consistent results that will last longer than trying to follow a fad diet. The plate should be as merry as the holiday lights. Food should be seen as a source of energy, but also something to enjoy from time-to-time, especially in the holiday season without having guilt or shame the following day. Have an extra scoop of holiday cheer. Even stressing over deciding what to eat or feeling guilty over what was consumed, is self-detrimental, it is causing more stress and cortisol to run through the body, whereas getting to enjoy it and having that dopamine and serotonin hit by being happy, which in return will help with digestion. It can help avoid a lot of issues that follow, and it can also help avoid adding the unnecessary stress which starts to release cortisol and that will turn and store more fat, than being happy and enjoying it, because that also aids in digestion. One of the best holiday tips that can be given to help with digestion, is going on 10-15 minute walks after meals with family members. Napping does not help with digestion, so ask a family member to go on a walk to enjoy the holiday lights. This will go a long way.