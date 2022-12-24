Monday, December 26, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » Easy Ways to Cut Grocery Costs
Food

Easy Ways to Cut Grocery Costs

by Brandon Williams
written by Brandon Williams 0 comment

Consumers might not think it, but eggs are an expensive commodity. As of August 2022, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the average price of a dozen Grade A, large eggs was $3.12.

Eggs are just one example of foods that have become significantly more costly over the last year or more. Flour, butter/margarine and dairy products also have become more expensive. According to CNBC, food prepared at home now costs 10 percent more than it did a year ago. Comparatively speaking, restaurant prices have risen by 6.9 percent, making it more affordable for some people to eat out than prepare meals at home.

Despite rising food costs, it is possible to save money by cooking at home.

Purchase generic brands

Switching to generic brands can immediately bring about savings over “premium” counterparts. Generics cost less because manufacturers don’t have to offset the cost of advertising. Many generic brands are made in the same facilities that produce name brand items.

Plan weekly (or monthly) meals

Take a few moments to jot down meal ideas for the week. This can streamline the process of buying meals and help a person use fewer ingredients. Plus, meal plans can be based around which items are on sale. One can meal plan from scratch, or utilize a meal plan from a website that helps utilize all ingredients in various ways, such as turning leftover meatloaf from one night into sloppy Joes on another.

Stick to a list

When meal planning, check out the pantry first to see what’s on hand, and then mark down the items needed. Buy only what is listed, resisting the urge to make impulse purchases. For those who can’t avoid throwing a few extra items in the wagon, utilize stores’ shop from home services, where it’s possible to keep track of what’s being spent in real time. Simply check out and then do a curbside pickup.

Check product prices

When comparing prices, be sure to check out the net item, net pound or net ounce price. This enables shoppers to see if a sale is really a value, including whether it’s best to buy pre-packaged products or individual items.

Consider cheaper meals

Make the bulk of meals with less expensive ingredients, such as beans, whole grains and vegetables. Chicken drumsticks or thighs are generally cheaper than steaks or even chicken breasts and cutlets.

Reduce reliance on bottled beverages

Opt for water at home rather than bottled, if possible. Purchase iced tea powder or tea bags and whip up brews. Water with lemon juice can replace lemonade.

These are just a few ways to save money on groceries as prices continue to rise. 

Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has been a presence in Galveston County for much of his 33 years in media. He began his career as a sportswriter for The La Marque Times in 1990 and became the paper's first-ever sports editor in 1991. After receiving a host of accolades from the Texas Press Association for his work, Brandon then attended Southwest Texas State, where he served as the sports editor of the school's paper, The University Star along with working with the SWT athletic department. Among his travels in journalism, Brandon served as Sports Editor of both The Texas City Sun and Galveston County Daily News. He was a copy editor/general assignments writer for the Houston Chronicle and covered the Houston Texans' first playoff season as a writer for CBSSports.com. He also worked at Fox Sports Net in satellite operations. Williams began writing with The Post Newspaper in August 2009 and became a contributor to the paper's sports section. He became more of a full-time presence in 2018 and moved to Associate Editor before being named Editor in October 2019. Born in Galveston, raised in Texas City and a graduate of La Marque High School, Brandon's heart has always belonged to Galveston County. Beyond his writing, Williams has also played the role of Santa Claus for the City of La Marque's annual Christmas Parade of Lights since 2017. "Life has led me throughout the country, but it has always led me back Home. I guess that's where God wants me to be." --Brandon C. Williams

You may also like

Enjoy Irish Coffee at Home

Warm up the Crowd at the Tailgate 

Bacon Makes Pumpkin Pie Even Better

Spaghetti is a Versatile Component

Use a slow cooker to create game day pick-me-ups

A warm stew to chase the chill away

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close