Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home » February 2023 Galveston County Gardening Schedule
Gardening

February 2023 Galveston County Gardening Schedule

by Publisher
written by Publisher 0 comment

February 11

“Urban Orchard Series:  Growing Peaches in Galveston County”: with Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer, Saturday 9-11:30 am.  For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ 

or call 281-309-5065.

February 11

“Veggie Garden Series”: with Galveston County Master Gardener Kevin Lancon, Saturday, 1-3 pm.  For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  or call 281-309-5065.  

February 10, Noon-February 1, Noon

“Spring Plant Sale”: Hundreds of plants adapted to the Texas Gulf Coast growing area will be available. Online store and more details: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ 

February 16

“Urban Orchard Series:  Pruning Apple Trees”: with Galveston County Master Gardeners Robert Marshall and Herman Auer, Thursday, 9-11 am.  For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  or call 281-309-5065.  

February 18

“Urban Orchard Series:  Growing Avocados”: with Galveston County Master Gardener Hazel Lampton, Saturday, 9-11 am.  For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  or call 281-309-5065.  

February 23“Urban Orchard Series:  Pruning Pear Trees”: with Galveston County Master Gardeners Robert Marshall and Herman Auer, Thursday, 9-11 am.  For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/  or call 281-309-5065.

Locally owned and operated in Texas City, Galveston County, Texas. David Day Owner/Publisher brings over 45 years of newspaper experience to The Post Newspaper. Opened in 2003, The Post Newspaper wanted to provide an alternate information source for the local communities covering local news in a positive way and reporting facts to our readers. Connecting to the community is what The Post Newspaper is all about. Over 70,000 weekly readers learn about local concerns, area sports, charity events, legal notices and entertainment in their community. The Post is a member of several local Chamber of Commerce, and its staff volunteers at numerous events throughout Galveston County. All of this is made possible by our advertisers, who count on us to deliver their message to our readers. Twice weekly, The Post newspaper delivers information on businesses and services to our readers all over the county. Our staff is dedicated to provide over the top service, fresh ideas and exciting new ways to market business. Join our impressive list of advertisers and supporters that say they saw it in The Post Newspaper.

You may also like

How to Create More Privacy on Your Property

Texas City Garden Club

Revitalize your landscape on a budget

Where’s My Mealworm?

October 2022 GCMG Calendar of Public Programs

October 2022 GCMG Calendar of Public Educational Programs

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

@2022 - All Right Reserved. The Post Newspaper
Close