February 2023 Galveston County Gardening Schedule

February 11

“Urban Orchard Series: Growing Peaches in Galveston County”: with Galveston County Master Gardener Herman Auer, Saturday 9-11:30 am. For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/

or call 281-309-5065.

“Veggie Garden Series”: with Galveston County Master Gardener Kevin Lancon, Saturday, 1-3 pm. For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.

February 10, Noon-February 1, Noon

“Spring Plant Sale”: Hundreds of plants adapted to the Texas Gulf Coast growing area will be available. Online store and more details: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/

February 16

“Urban Orchard Series: Pruning Apple Trees”: with Galveston County Master Gardeners Robert Marshall and Herman Auer, Thursday, 9-11 am. For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.

February 18

“Urban Orchard Series: Growing Avocados”: with Galveston County Master Gardener Hazel Lampton, Saturday, 9-11 am. For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.

February 23“Urban Orchard Series: Pruning Pear Trees”: with Galveston County Master Gardeners Robert Marshall and Herman Auer, Thursday, 9-11 am. For location and additional information, go online: https://galveston.agrilife.org/horticulture/ or call 281-309-5065.