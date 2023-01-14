A Nifty 50 For Texas First Bank

By Ruth Ann Ruiz

The Post Newspaper Features Editor

Texas First Bank is 50 years old and the party to celebrate on Wednesday was a well-attended event.

The small Texas First Bank building on Highway 6 in Santa Fe hosted nearly 200 people who had come out to celebrate the accomplishments of Charles Doyle, his family and team who invested time and resources to grow their initial bank in Hitchcock to locations throughout Southeast Texas.

County Commissioner, Joe Giusti read a proclamation from the commissioners declaring January 10, 2023, as Texas First Bank Day.

Included in the many guests were former employees who bore smiles and cheer along with members of the community, some of whom have been banking with Texas First from the first day.

Deacon at Galveston’s Holy Family Parish, Sam Dellolio, once ran four of the banks and to this day he advises people to go to Texas First Bank for their banking needs.

“It’s a family bank and is very loyal and honest. They take good care of their customers,” shared Dellolio.