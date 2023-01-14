Cowboys Hope to Avoid Manic Monday

Monday Night Football will have plenty on the line as the Cowboys look to continue their season in the final game of Super Wild Card Weekend. Of course, the beginning of the week also includes a healthy dose of high school basketball and soccer along with a couple of golf tourneys.

Sunday: The Rockets hope to get a warm reception in LA as they take on the Clippers for a 2:00pm matchup. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest starts its coverage with the pregame show at 1:30pm.

Monday: Texas City’s girls’ golf team will be among those taking part in a meet at Moody Gardens.

The Cowboys are hoping their season doesn’t end the same way it began: a loss to the Buccaneers. The teams collide in Tampa Bay in the NFC Wild Card, which starts at 7:00pm. ESPN and KTRK13 will have the game live.

It’s another game at Crypto.com Center for the Rockets, who take on LeBron James and the Lakers at 9:00pm. AT&T Sportsnet Southwest will hit the air at 8:30pm with the pregame show.

Tuesday: The boys’ basketball slate has Clear Falls at Clear Brook, Brazoswood at Clear Creek, Dickinson at Clear Springs, Manvel at Friendswood, and Texas City at Santa Fe (Clear Life Media broadcast) at 7:00pm. State-ranked Hitchcock visits Brazos at 7:30pm.

The girls’ basketball schedule starts with Santa Fe at Texas City at 5:45pm, followed by Hitchcock at Brazos at 6:15pm. Clear Brook at Clear Falls, Clear Creek at Brazoswood, Clear Springs at Dickinson, and Friendswood at Manvel start at 7:00pm.

In boys’ soccer, Clear Brook at Brazoswood, Baytown Sterling at Clear Springs, Alvin at Santa Fe and Pasadena Memorial at Texas City each start at 7:30pm.

The girls’ soccer schedule will have Clear Brook at Alvin, Pasadena at Clear Falls, and Dickinson at Shadow Creek each kicking off at 7:30pm.

Clear Springs hosts a boys’ golf meet at Bay Oaks in South Shore Harbour. Clear Brook and Clear Creek are among the schools participating.